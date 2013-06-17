PARIS, June 17 BAE Systems hopes to
clinch a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its
Eurofighter Typhoon jet this year, allowing it to beat French
rival Dassault Aviation in a closely contested race.
Dassault's Rafale jets and the BAE Systems-backed
Eurofighter have been locked in competition for the deal to
replace at least 60 of the UAE's Mirage fleet.
The UAE was expected to finalise an agreement for the Rafale
last year, but talks faltered after the UAE said the terms were
unworkable and uncompetitive, opening the door to the
Eurofighter consortium.
"We're hoping for a decision this year, but it's also a very
complex proposal, a very large proposal," BAE's Group Business
Development Director Alan Garwood told Reuters at the Paris
Airshow on Monday.
The company has now received a request for a proposal from
the UAE, which allows BAE to discuss in detail with the country
about its military requirements such as training. BAE aims to
respond with a proposal in the autumn, Garwood said.
"We have to see how quickly the UAE government can come to a
decision," he said.
In February, the UAE's military spokesman Obeid Al Ketbi
said the competition was still "an open field" and a decision
would be made in a short period of time.
BAE, Europe's largest defence contractor, has made
increasing exports to countries such as the UAE a priority as
government budgets in the United States and Europe shrink.
Its multi-role Eurofighter Typhoon jet, which it is
manufacturing in conjunction with Airbus-owner EADS and
Italian weapons maker Finmeccanica, has to date
received orders from Saudi Arabia and Oman.
Garwood reiterated that pricing discussions with Saudi
Arabia over its order of 72 Eurofighter aircraft were still
ongoing and they were not dependent on a time scale.