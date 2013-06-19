* CIT orders worth $3 billion at list prices

* Order comprises 10 new planes, 20 conversions

* CIT 'seriously looking' at 787-10 - CIT's Knittel

* CIT now has total order book of 164 aircraft

PARIS, June 19 Boeing has won an order for 30 of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft worth $3 billion at list prices from leasing firm CIT Group, the two companies said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

The deal comprises 10 new aircraft and the conversion of 20 existing 737 orders, with deliveries due in 2019 and 2020, CIT said. It came two days after Boeing announced 737 MAX orders from SkyMark Airlines and TUI Travel.

CIT is also "seriously looking" at the 787-10 aircraft that Boeing launched on Tuesday, said Jeff Knittel, president of transportation finance at CIT. The 787-10 is the latest and largest variant of the 787 Dreamliner family of aircraft.

With this new order, CIT has a total order book of 164 aircraft including next-generation 737s and 787s.

As of the end of March, it owned or financed a fleet of about 350 commercial aircraft, including operating lease and financing agreements in place for 128 Boeing aircraft.