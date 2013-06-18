* Boeing says has 102 orders from five customers
* Air Lease, GECAS, Singapore, BA, United order 787-10s
PARIS, June 18 Boeing launched the 787-10
version of its flagship Dreamliner aircraft at the Paris Airshow
on Tuesday with 102 firm orders worth nearly $30 billion at list
prices.
The news came after rival Airbus clinched an $11.5
billion order from UK budget airline easyJet for 135
A320neos, including 35 current-generation planes and 100
next-generation versions, with options for a further 100
aircraft.
Boeing's much-anticipated launch with five airlines and
leasing companies marked a sign of support for the 787 just
months after the first version was grounded due to battery
problems.
The buyers are Air Lease with 30 planes, GE Capital
Services with 10, British Airways with 12,
Singapore Airlines with 30 and United Airlines with
20.
United's order includes 10 new planes and 10 conversions
from the earlier 787-9 model, due for first flight later this
year.
The third variant of the Dreamliner family will have a range
of 7,000 nautical miles, with seating for up to 330 passengers.
United said it expected to receive its first 787-10 in 2018.
The plane will be 25 percent more efficient to operate than
current comparable planes, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief
Executive Ray Conner said.
The 787-8, introduced in late 2011, was grounded worldwide
in January after its lithium-ion batteries overheated on two
jets in about a week.
It resumed commercial service in May after Boeing installed
a redesigned battery system on the 50 jets in service.