PARIS, June 19 Aircraft engine maker CFM
International is expected to announce on Wednesday that it has
won orders to power 100 Airbus A320 planes for
AirAsia, industry sources said.
The orders for 200 engines, worth more than 1 billion
dollars, will be a combination of current-generation CFM56-5B
engines and next-generation LEAP engines, the sources said.
Low-cost Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia ordered 100
A320-family aircraft in December, including 64 A320neo planes
powered by the venture's latest LEAP engine.
CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric
and Safran of France, competes with United Technologies
Corp unit Pratt & Whitney to power the A320.