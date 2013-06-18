PARIS, June 18 British defence and aerospace
supplier Cobham is on the hunt for more purchases in the
aviation services and communications sectors, as it looks to
offset the impact of defence budget cuts in the United States
and Europe.
The company, whose products include communication equipment
for military and commercial aircraft, has been looking to reduce
its reliance on the defence sector, which at present provides
close to 70 percent of its revenue.
"I want to buy businesses that already grow organically and
can grow organically," Chief Executive Bob Murphy said at the
Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
The company said in March it could take on 800 million
pounds ($1.26 billion) in debt for acquisitions and last month
bought wireless communications firm Axell Wireless for 85
million pounds as part of its shift to the commercial sector.
Aviation services - where Cobham provides training Britain's
helicopter pilots and provides air-freight services for Papua
New Guinea - contributed 20 percent to the company's revenue
last year.
Murphy said that Cobham was also keen to buy in the
commercial aerospace arena as well but has been dissuaded by the
high prices. Commercial aerospace assets have been in demand
following the ramp up of several civil aerospace programmes amid
falling military sales.
"I love the space, like that we're participating in that
space and would like to do more but for me you really need to
find a value for the long haul," he said.