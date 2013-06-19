* New civil applications for drones emerging
* Customers range from oil companies to photographers
* Wider usage will require changes to regulation
By Maria Sheahan
PARIS, June 19 From their roots in spying and
stealth military attacks, unmanned planes are spreading into the
civilian sphere and could soon be put to work in tasks as
diverse as inspecting oil pipelines, catching rhino poachers and
even flying travellers.
According to the European Commission, there are more than
400 projects across 20 European countries to develop civil
unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) ranging from some weighing just a
few grammes to others the size of an Airbus A320 jet.
More than 80 percent of the companies working on these
projects are small and medium-sized businesses or start-ups.
"The market is growing very rapidly, especially this year,"
Johanna Claussen, chief executive of one such company, German
manufacturer MAVinci, told Reuters.
MAVinci, based in Leimen near Heidelberg, makes UAVs with a
wingspan of 1.6 metres (5.3 feet) that take aerial images for
land surveys conducted for infrastructure projects, mines or
applications in the building industry.
"The market holds huge potential, and we can't even make as
many systems as our customers would like to buy," Claussen said.
Aviation and aerospace industry research firm Teal Group has
estimated that annual spending on UAVs around the world will
almost double to $11.4 billion by 2022.
Almost all the money is currently still going toward
military applications, but the European Commission says it is
highly likely that a real market for civil applications will
emerge over the next decade.
For that to happen, though, legislation will need to be
developed dictating how, where and when UAVs are allowed to fly
in public airspace, and advocates of the new technology still
face concerns over safety and privacy.
U.S. lawmaker Rick Larsen, a Democrat from the state of
Washington, said privacy concerns continued to surface, even in
states like his that are closely tied to the aerospace industry,
and needed to be addressed head on.
"Local law enforcement, state and federal government as well
as the companies involved do have a responsibility to explain
how they see the balance between the privacy issues that we have
and the use of unmanned aerial systems. That is what is going to
make this happen," Larsen told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.
GRAFFITI, RHINOS, PIPELINES
UAVs come in two basic shapes, those that look like
cockpit-less airplanes - such as the ones made by MAVinci - and
those that have helicopter-like rotor blades allowing them to
hover and take off and land in restricted spaces.
German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is testing the
use of multi-rotor UAVs equipped with infrared cameras to catch
vandals spraying graffiti on trains parked at its vast depots.
Those UAVs, made by German firm Microdrones, have a diameter
of about 1 metre and cost 60,000 euros ($80,000) each.
Smaller UAVs can be had for as little as a few hundred
euros, such as the Phantom quad-copter made by U.S.-based DJI
Innovations. It weighs less than 1 kilogramme, can be carried in
a backpack and comes with a mount for an outdoor sports camera.
"The possibilities are limitless," said Stefan Eichhorn,
sales chief of Munich-based Ascending Technologies, which makes
multi-rotor UAVs for aerial photography and video. His company's
flagship model, the AscTec Falcon 8, starts around 18,000 euros.
UAVs have also recently been trialled to spot rhinoceros
poachers in South Africa, and even to deliver pizzas and burgers
in the UK.
Oil and gas companies are hoping to use them to detect
pipeline faults in the Arctic once regulators open up airspace
for the commercial use of unmanned aircraft, and EADS
unit Eurocopter has been developing a helicopter that can fly
with or without a pilot.
Some even hope UAVs will revolutionise air travel. French
university Ecole Polytechynique Federale de Lausanne is
presenting an idea at the Paris Airshow for a wing-shaped UAV to
which several capsules that look like rail cars could be
attached to carry passengers.
"My grand-father would never get in an elevator unless there
was an operator in it. But today you and I would take an
elevator and would not think twice about it," said Tom Captain,
Global Aerospace & Defense Sector Leader at consultancy Deloitte
Touche Tohmatsu Limited.
"The same goes for flying. People say, 'I'm not getting in
the airplane if there is no pilot'. The truth is many flights
are run by computers anyway, with automated take-off and
landing."