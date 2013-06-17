PARIS, June 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
unveiled up to 365 potential orders for its revamped
E-Jet aircraft at the Paris Airshow on Monday, including a firm
order for 100 E-175s from U.S. company SkyWest Inc.
SkyWest, the world's largest regional airline group, said it
had options on a further 100 E-175s. The 200 planes would be
worth about $9.36 billion at list prices.
Embraer said International Lease Finance Corp had
signed a letter of intent to buy 25 E-190s and 25 E-195s, with
options for the same number of planes.
The planemaker added that it had received letters of intent
from five undisclosed airlines for 65 further second-generation
E-Jets, which it said would have 16-23 percent lower fuel burn
per seat than current models.