By Alwyn Scott
| PARIS, June 16
PARIS, June 16 Engine makers for next-generation
Airbus and Boeing narrow-body jets stepped up
their war of words on Sunday, claiming their new power plants
will burn less fuel, last longer without maintenance and create
less noise than the rival.
CFM International, the engine maker for about three-quarters
of the orders for next-generation Airbus and Boeing narrow-body
jets, said its LEAP engine will deliver 15 percent lower fuel
burn and 2-3 percent lower operating costs compared with the
rival geared turbofan engine by Pratt & Whitney.
Pratt & Whitney hit back saying its engine has undergone
testing on aircraft, giving its claims of 15 percent lower fuel
burn much more credibility. CFM has tested parts but not a full
engine.
"We are within 10ths of a percent of that figure," Robert
Saia, vice president of the next-generation product family at
Pratt & Whitney, said in an interview with Reuters.
Pratt also noted that it has won more than half of the
orders for new engines on the A320neo family, including 75
percent of A321 orders, and vowed to maintain the lead after
orders are tallied at the Paris Air Show which begins on Monday.
CFM dominates orders for the smaller A319 jet.