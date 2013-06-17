BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
PARIS, June 17 GECAS, the aircraft leasing arm of General Electric, is likely to order 10 Boeing 787-10 planes when the US planemaker launches the latest version of its Dreamliner passenger jet on Tuesday at the Paris Air Show, industry sources said.
Boeing declined to comment. GECAS could not immediately be reached for comment.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Friday as sharp gains for gold miners were overshadowed by a slump in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank after a report it pressured employees to meet high sales revenue goals.