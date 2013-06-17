Leading planemakers are battling over strategy for big jets as the Paris Airshow gets underway on Monday. After a bruising two-year fight for market share of popular smaller models, Airbus and Boeing are increasing the deployment of next-generation long-range jets, seen as crucial to the future of both companies and their suppliers. To see Reuters' full multimedia coverage of the June 17-23 show, please double-click in the brackets below. You can also follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/ReutersAero > All air show stories TOP STORIES > Orders for big jets make a splash in Paris > Doric unveils $8 bln Airbus A380 order > Boeing to launch 787-10 with up to 100 orders > Embraer pushes deeper into Bombardier turf > Boeing says battery didn't slow other programs ORDERS > Lufthansa confirms $10 bln order for A320s > ILFC confirms $5 bln Airbus A320neo order > Leasing company GECAS to order Boeing 787-10X > TUI Travel confirms order for 60 Boeing 737MAX > SkyMark Airlines to order Boeing 737 MAX planes > Embraer wins up to 365 potential next-gen E-Jet orders > London-based Odyssey says customer for CSeries > BA set to order 10 Boeing 787-10s - newspaper STRATEGY > Qatar Airways mulls being launch customer for 777-9X > Finmeccanica wants to rework Superjet JV or end it DEFENCE > Boeing wins $354 mln upgrade for French AWACS planes > BAE hopes for UAE Eurofighter decision this year > AgustaWestland to press India for helicopter deal dues{ID:nL5N0ET1VH] > Boeing sees 100-200 international tanker sales > European defence cos call for drone programme > Aerojet Rocketdyne sees 10-yr savings of $1 bln > Sikorsky upbeat on global helicopter market ENGINES > Pratt sees F-35 engines deal in next 30 days > Jet engine makers battle over performance BACKGROUND > Air rivalry heats up as A350 makes first flight > EADS boss rules out new BAE merger attempt > EADS boss sees strong Airbus orders at Airshow > Boeing raises jetliner demand forecast NEWSLINKS For stories on defence For stories on aerospace For stories on airlines For stories on global security issues LIVE PRICES & DATA Pan-European DJStoxx Transport & Leisure Index NYSE Arca Airline Index S&P Aerospace and Defense Index DJStoxx TMI Aerospace & Defence Index (Compiled by Mark Potter)