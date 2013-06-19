Top planemakers are battling over strategy for big jets at the Paris Airshow this week. After a bruising two-year fight for market share of popular smaller models, Airbus and Boeing are increasing the deployment of next-generation long-range jets, seen as crucial to the future of both companies and their suppliers. To see Reuters' full multimedia coverage of the June 17-23 show, please double-click in the brackets below. You can also follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/ReutersAero Reuters plane price calculator reut.rs/dnAqYS Paris Airshow slideshow: link.reuters.com/xyx88t FACTBOX on Airbus, Boeing orders at the show > All air show stories TOP STORIES > Orders top $100 bln as Ryanair gives Boeing a boost > Sky's the limit for civil drones > Qatar interested in Eurofighter, Rafale jets > Singapore Airlines orders 30 more Airbus A350s > Boeing's new Dreamliner steps up big jet battle > EasyJet order rekindles Airbus-Boeing subsidy row > High returns, demand lure investors to funding planes > Embraer launches next E-Jets to strong demand ORDERS > Ryanair finalises $15.6 bln order for Boeing 737-800s {ID:nWEB006WF] > Airbus wins $7.5 bln A350 order from Air France-KLM > Airbus wins $2.6 bln order from SriLankan Airlines > Boeing says Oman Air orders five 737-900ER jets > HGI orders ATR 72-600s for Brazil's Passaredo > Leasing firm CIT orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes > Air France A350 order back on after spat - sources > Boeing launches 787-10 with $30 bln of orders > Bombardier gets up to $1.8 bln in business jet orders > Korean Air signs provisional $3.6 bln Boeing order > Tunisia's Syphax airlines orders 3 A320neo aircraft > Korean Air to order one Boeing 787-8 jet - source > Embraer unveils orders for current E-Jets > Nordic Aviation orders 90 ATR-600 aircraft {ID:nWEB006TF] > Doric unveils $8 bln Airbus A380 order > Lufthansa confirms $10 bln order for A320s > ILFC confirms $5 bln Airbus A320neo order > Leasing company GECAS to order Boeing 787-10X > TUI Travel confirms order for 60 Boeing 737MAX > SkyMark Airlines to order Boeing 737 MAX planes > Embraer wins up to 365 potential next-gen E-Jet orders > London-based Odyssey says customer for CSeries > BA set to order 10 Boeing 787-10s - newspaper STRATEGY > Ryanair says could move into trans-Atlantic flights > Boeing says 737 MAX to enter service in Q3 2017 > Ryanair CEO sees larger Chinese jet in early 2020s > EasyJet's Airbus order sparks new Stelios row > Mitsubishi eyes half of 70-90-seat jet market > Cobham eyes purchases in aviation services, comms > Qatar Airways mulls being launch customer for 777-9X > Boeing says battery didn't slow other programs > Finmeccanica wants to rework Superjet JV or end it DEFENCE > Pentagon, contractors take aim at F-35 operating costs > France's Hollande to hitch ride on A400M > Lockheed,Mitsubushi Heavy sign deal for F-35 assembly > New Eurofighter chief aims to make jet cheaper > U.S. arms companies see rising foreign demand > Boeing wins $354 mln upgrade for French AWACS planes > BAE hopes for UAE Eurofighter decision this year > AgustaWestland to press India for helicopter deal dues{ID:nL5N0ET1VH] > Boeing sees 100-200 international tanker sales > European defence cos call for drone programme > Aerojet Rocketdyne sees 10-yr savings of $1 bln > Sikorsky upbeat on global helicopter market ENGINES > Air Lease selects Pratt engines for 30 Airbus planes > MTU Aero sees at least $1.1 bln of orders at show > Pratt wins deal to power 100 Embraer E-Jets for ILFC > CFM confirms AirAsia order to power A320s > Aircraft engine makers battle over sales at show > LATAM Airlines orders Pratt geared turbofan engines > Pratt sees 1,000 geared turbo fan orders at show > Pratt says geared turbofan burns 15-16 pct less fuel > BOC Aviation orders CFM engines worth $460 mln > Pratt sees F-35 engines deal in next 30 days > Jet engine makers battle over performance SPACE > Low-cost US satellite launcher steps up competition BACKGROUND > Orders for big jets make a splash on day 1 in Paris > Air rivalry heats up as A350 makes first flight > EADS boss rules out new BAE merger attempt > EADS boss sees strong Airbus orders at Airshow > Boeing raises jetliner demand forecast NEWSLINKS For stories on defence For stories on aerospace For stories on airlines For stories on global security issues LIVE PRICES & DATA Pan-European DJStoxx Transport & Leisure Index NYSE Arca Airline Index S&P Aerospace and Defense Index DJStoxx TMI Aerospace & Defence Index (Compiled by Mark Potter)