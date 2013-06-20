Top planemakers are battling over strategy for big jets at the Paris Airshow this week. After a bruising two-year fight for market share of popular smaller models, Airbus and Boeing are increasing the deployment of next-generation long-range jets, seen as crucial to the future of both companies and their suppliers. To see Reuters' full multimedia coverage of the June 17-23 show, please double-click in the brackets below. You can also follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/ReutersAero Reuters plane price calculator reut.rs/dnAqYS Paris Airshow slideshow: link.reuters.com/xyx88t FACTBOX on Airbus, Boeing orders at the show > All air show stories TOP STORIES > EXCLUSIVE-Airbus offers "regional" A350 - sales chief > Aluminium makers fight plastic planes with new alloys > Airbus bags firm orders worth $39 bln at show > Emerging powers get clout in foreign fighter jets push > New regional jet duo squeezes Bombardier out > Cyber threats and leaks spur increased security focus > Sky's the limit for civil drones > High returns, demand lure investors to funding planes ORDERS > Singapore Airlines orders 30 more Airbus A350s > Ryanair finalises $15.6 bln order for Boeing 737-800s {ID:nWEB006WF] > Airbus wins $7.5 bln A350 order from Air France-KLM > Boeing launches 787-10 with $30 bln of orders > Bombardier gets up to $1.8 bln in business jet orders > Embraer wins up to 365 potential next-gen E-Jet orders STRATEGY > ATR urges owners to approve new aircraft > U.S. aerospace firms seek to reassure on drones > Embraer launches next E-Jets to strong demand > Ryanair CEO sees larger Chinese jet in early 2020s > Mitsubishi eyes half of 70-90-seat jet market DEFENCE > Qatar interested in Eurofighter, Rafale jets > Pentagon, contractors take aim at F-35 operating costs > France's Hollande to hitch ride on A400M > New Eurofighter chief aims to make jet cheaper > U.S. arms companies see rising foreign demand ENGINES > MTU Aero wins orders worth over $1.3 bln at Paris > Aircraft engine makers land deals worth $24 bln > Pratt sees F-35 engines deal in next 30 days > Jet engine makers battle over performance SPACE > With Russia, Europe prepares to seek life on Mars > Low-cost US satellite launcher steps up competition EARLIER STORIES/BACKGROUND > Boeing's new Dreamliner steps up big jet battle > Air rivalry heats up as A350 makes first flight > EADS boss rules out new BAE merger attempt > Boeing raises jetliner demand forecast NEWSLINKS For stories on defence For stories on aerospace For stories on airlines For stories on global security issues LIVE PRICES & DATA Pan-European DJStoxx Transport & Leisure Index NYSE Arca Airline Index STOXX Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defence Index S&P 600 Aerospace & Defence Index (Compiled by Mark Potter and James Regan)