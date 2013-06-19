PARIS, June 19 Following is a summary of
commercial plane orders announced by Airbus and Boeing
at or during the main trade days of the June 17-23 Paris
Airshow.
ORDERS BY MANUFACTURER:
Company Firm Value Provisional Value
Airbus 181 $24 bln 165 $23 bln
Boeing 369 $54.9 bln 32 $9.2 bln
AIRBUS ORDERS BY CUSTOMER:
FIRM ORDERS
Company No of aircraft Type Value
Air France-KLM 25 A350-900 $7.2 bln
ILFC 50 A320neo $5 bln
Lufthansa 100 A320-family $10.4 bln
SriLankan Airlines 6 A330-300 $1.4 bln
PROVISIONAL ORDERS
Company No of aircraft Type Value
Doric 20 A380 $8 bln
easyJet 135 A320-family $13.2 bln
SriLankan Airlines 4 A350-900 $1.2 bln
Syphax 6 A320-family $0.6 bln
BOEING ORDERS BY CUSTOMER:
FIRM ORDERS
Company No of aircraft Type Value
Air Lease 30 787-10 $8.7 bln
British Airways 12 787-10 $3.5 bln
CIT Group 30* 787 MAX 8 $3 bln
GECAS 10 787-10 $2.9 bln
Qatar Airways 2 777-300ER $0.6 bln
Ryanair 175 737-800 $15.6 bln
Singapore 30 787-10 $8.7 bln
TUI Travel 60 737 MAX $6.1 bln
United Airlines 20 787-10 $5.8 bln
PROVISIONAL ORDERS
Company No of aircraft Type Value
GECAS 10 787-10X $2.9 bln
Korean Air 5 747-8 $1.8 bln
6 777-300ER $1.9 bln
Qatar Airways 7 777-300ER $2.2 bln
SkyMark 4 737 MAX $0.4 bln
* CIT order includes 20 conversions of existing 737 orders
(Compiled by James Regan)