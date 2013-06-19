PARIS, June 19 Following is a summary of commercial plane orders announced by Airbus and Boeing at or during the main trade days of the June 17-23 Paris Airshow.

You can also follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/ReutersAero Reuters plane price calculator reut.rs/dnAqYS

ORDERS BY MANUFACTURER:

Company Firm Value Provisional Value

Airbus 181 $24 bln 165 $23 bln

Boeing 369 $54.9 bln 32 $9.2 bln

AIRBUS ORDERS BY CUSTOMER: FIRM ORDERS

Company No of aircraft Type Value

Air France-KLM 25 A350-900 $7.2 bln

ILFC 50 A320neo $5 bln

Lufthansa 100 A320-family $10.4 bln

SriLankan Airlines 6 A330-300 $1.4 bln

PROVISIONAL ORDERS

Company No of aircraft Type Value

Doric 20 A380 $8 bln

easyJet 135 A320-family $13.2 bln

SriLankan Airlines 4 A350-900 $1.2 bln

Syphax 6 A320-family $0.6 bln

BOEING ORDERS BY CUSTOMER: FIRM ORDERS

Company No of aircraft Type Value

Air Lease 30 787-10 $8.7 bln

British Airways 12 787-10 $3.5 bln

CIT Group 30* 787 MAX 8 $3 bln

GECAS 10 787-10 $2.9 bln

Qatar Airways 2 777-300ER $0.6 bln

Ryanair 175 737-800 $15.6 bln

Singapore 30 787-10 $8.7 bln

TUI Travel 60 737 MAX $6.1 bln

United Airlines 20 787-10 $5.8 bln PROVISIONAL ORDERS

Company No of aircraft Type Value

GECAS 10 787-10X $2.9 bln

Korean Air 5 747-8 $1.8 bln

6 777-300ER $1.9 bln

Qatar Airways 7 777-300ER $2.2 bln

SkyMark 4 737 MAX $0.4 bln * CIT order includes 20 conversions of existing 737 orders (Compiled by James Regan)