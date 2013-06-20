PARIS, June 20 Following is a summary of commercial plane orders announced by Airbus and Boeing at or during the main trade days of the June 17-23 Paris Airshow. For full air show coverage, click on You can also follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/ReutersAero Reuters plane price calculator reut.rs/dnAqYS ORDERS BY MANUFACTURER: Company Firm Value Provisional Value Airbus 276 $47.4 bln 225 $29.4 bln Boeing 295 $36.9 bln 80 $22.3 bln AIRBUS ORDERS BY CUSTOMER: FIRM ORDERS Company No of aircraft Type Value Air France-KLM 25 A350-900 $7.2 bln ILFC 50 A320neo $5 bln Lufthansa 30 A320 $2.8 bln 35 A320neo $3.5 bln 35 A321neo $4.1 bln Singapore Airlines 30 A350-900 $8.6 bln Spirit Airlines* 30 A321 $3.2 bln SriLankan Airlines 6 A330-300 $1.4 bln United Airlines** 35 A350-1000 $11.6 bln PROVISIONAL ORDERS Company No of aircraft Type Value Doric 20 A380 $8 bln easyJet 135 A320-family $13.2 bln Hong Kong Aviation 40 A320neo $4 bln 20 A321neo $2.4 bln SriLankan Airlines 4 A350-900 $1.2 bln Syphax 6 A320-family $0.6 bln BOEING ORDERS BY CUSTOMER: FIRM ORDERS Company No of aircraft Type Value CIT Group*** 30 737 MAX 8 $3 bln Ryanair 175 737-800 $15.6 bln Singapore 30 787-10 $8.7 bln United Airlines**** 20 787-10 $5.8 bln "Unidentified" 20 737 $1.8 bln 20 737 MAX $2 bln PROVISIONAL ORDERS Company No of aircraft Type Value Air Lease 30 787-10 $8.7 bln 3 787-9 $0.7 bln British Airways 12 787-10 $3.5 bln GECAS 10 787-10 $2.9 bln Korean Air 5 747-8 $1.7 bln 6 777-300ER $1.9 bln Qatar Airways 7 777-300ER $2.2 bln SkyMark 4 737 MAX $0.4 bln Travel Service 3 737 MAX 8 $0.3 bln * Spirit Airbus order includes 10 A321s converted from A320s ** United Airbus order includes 25 A350-1000s converted from A350-900s *** CIT Boeing order includes 20 737 MAX converted from 737s **** United Boeing order includes 10 787-10 converted from 787s (Compiled by James Regan)