PARIS, June 18 Pratt & Whitney said on
Tuesday that it expects to log 1,000 orders for its geared turbo
fan aircraft engine at the Paris Airshow, adding to a backlog of
3,500 engines.
The company was chosen to power the next-generation Embraer
E-Jet, which launched on Monday with up to 365
potential orders.
The geared turbo fan engine is also on the Bombardier
CSeries jet due for first flight later this month, and
three other platforms.
Pratt & Whitney added that revenue was expected to double to
more than $24 billion by 2020 from $12.2 billion in 2010 as
production rises to levels not seen since the 1980s.