By Alwyn Scott
PARIS, June 19 The head of low-cost carrier
Ryanair said on Wednesday that the airline could order
200 or more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by the end of the
year, though the timing was not certain.
Michael O'Leary said at the Paris Airshow that if the order
was not at least 200 planes, "it wouldn't be worth doing."
The purchases would be "all growth" and not replacements for
aircraft currently in Ryanair's all-Boeing fleet.
The 737 MAX is Boeing's answer to the Airbus A320neo, a new
version of the European planemaker's best-selling model using
more fuel-efficient engines. Boeing earlier brought forward the
plane's entry into service by six months to the third quarter of
2017, almost two years after the A320neo.
O'Leary said a senior team was working on a 737 MAX order
and that the airline was giving serious consideration to rival
Airbus' A320neo jet, though Ryanair has not purchased any Airbus
jets and the European planemaker has repeatedly dampened the
idea.
The CEO spoke to reporters after signing a $15.6 billion
contract to buy 175 Boeing 737-800 jets, the largest single
order ever placed by a European airline with Boeing.