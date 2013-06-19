* First of two missions to launch in 2016
* First direct search for life since NASA's 1970s Viking
probes
* Russia to provide launchers, landing system
By Irene Klotz
PARIS, June 19 The European Space Agency signed
final contracts with Thales Alenia Space Italy for work on a
pair of missions to assess if the planet Mars has or ever had
life, officials said at the Paris Airshow this week.
Until last year, the ExoMars program was a joint project
between ESA and the U.S. space agency NASA. But NASA dropped
out, citing budget problems.
The Russian space agency Roscosmos stepped in to provide two
Proton rockets to send an orbiting atmospheric probe and test
lander to Mars in January 2016, and a follow-on rover in August
2018 that will drill below the planet's surface to look for
spores and bacteria.
Roscosmos also is providing a landing system for the rover
and scientific instruments.
"It took some time, some energy, some efforts from a lot of
different parties. It was not easy to move from an ESA-NASA
cooperation to an ESA-Roscosmos cooperation," Jean-Jacques
Dordain, head of ESA, told reporters after signing a 230 million
euros ($300 million) contract with Thales Alenia.
Thales Alenia, selected as the ExoMars prime contractor five
years ago, plans to spend 146 million euros on the 2016 orbiter
and lander. The satellite is being designed to search the thin
Martian atmosphere for telltale gases associated with biological
activity. It also will serve as the key communications relay for
the 2018 rover.
The lander primarily is intended to test the technologies
needed to touch down on Mars, a notoriously difficult task that
has bedeviled nearly all of Russia's previous efforts and has
given NASA trouble as well. The United States currently has two
operational rovers on Mars, Curiosity and Opportunity.
After pulling out of the ExoMars program, NASA said it would
send a second Curiosity-type rover to Mars in 2020.
The rest of the ExoMars budget will be spent on the 2018
rover, a mission that will make the first direct search for life
since NASA's 1970s-era Viking landers.
Instead of sampling the planet's radiation-blasted surface
as the Viking probes did, the ExoMars rover will use a radar
sounder to search for subterranean water and then drill down
about 6 feet (2 meters) for samples that will be processed
through onboard laboratories.
"If there is any life and if we discover it, it will be
unambiguous," said Vincenzo Giorgo, Thales Alenia's vice
president of exploration and space. "On Viking everybody
thought, 'We found it, we found it,' but then nobody could prove
it."
Thales Alenia Space is a joint venture owned 67 percent by
France's Thales and 33 percent by Italy's Finmeccanica
.