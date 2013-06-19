* California-based SpaceX winning back launch business
PARIS, June 19 Space Exploration Technologies is
not among the 2,200 companies exhibiting at the Paris Airshow,
but its cut-rate Falcon rocket, which has already shaken up the
U.S. satellite launch industry, is raising eyebrows in Europe.
The privately owned, California-based firm, known as SpaceX,
is preparing for the first of about 30 satellite launches,
aiming to reverse a long decline in the U.S. commercial launch
business.
U.S. companies had a monopoly in the field 30 years ago, but
no longer. The low point came in 2011, when not a single
satellite operator besides the U.S. government chose a U.S.
company for a ride to space.
The business has largely been going to France-based
Arianespace, a public-private European partnership that last
year reported revenue of 1.3 billion euros. The company is
projected to bring in nearly that much again this year, its
newly appointed chief executive, Stephane Israel, told reporters
at the biennial air show.
SpaceX is not Arianespace's only competition. Russia markets
a variety of rockets for space launches, and to some extent so
do India and China, although U.S. export restrictions have
severely impacted China's ability to sell its services.
But it is SpaceX's impeding entry into the commercial launch
business that is triggering a makeover in how Arianespace builds
rockets and conducts its business.
For starters, Arianespace next year plans to debut a series
of modifications to its flagship Ariane 5 rocket to boost lift
capacity, put multiple satellites into orbit with a single
launch, increase flexibility and cut costs.
By around 2020, the company wants to be flying an entirely
new Ariane 6 rocket with the goal of cutting launch costs to
about 75 million euros - a 40 to 50 percent decrease over
current costs, said Alain Charmeau, chairman of the EADS
subsidiary Astrium, Arianespace's prime contractor.
"The key question for Ariane 6 is not really the design of
the booster. The key question is how to organize the industry
and the relationship between agencies and industries in order to
deliver a launcher to a given target price. And we have never
done that before in Europe," said Israel, speaking through a
translator.
While SpaceX may be the public face of change in the U.S.
launch business, Israel credits a shift at the U.S. space agency
NASA with triggering the transition.
Following the retirement of its space shuttles in 2011, NASA
decided to forego development of spaceships to transport
astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station.
Instead, it opted to procure the necessary flight services on a
commercial basis.
NASA provided seed money and technical advice for SpaceX and
other firms to develop rockets and capsules, but left design
decisions up to the companies. SpaceX already is flying its
Falcon rockets and Dragon cargo capsules to the space station, a
$100 billion research outpost about 250 miles (400 km) above
Earth.
A cargo ship is also being built by Orbital Sciences Corp
and is scheduled for a test flight to the station in
September.
"The disadvantage of Europe is always the same - we have a
very, very limited institutional market compared to Russia,
China, the U.S., and even India in the future. We can only exist
if we are competitive on the commercial market," Israel said.