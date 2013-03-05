UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
GENEVA, March 5 Global air travel demand was up 3.7 percent in January from a year earlier and has the potential to accelerate further this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.
"Passenger travel is growing in line with business confidence levels. Recent months have seen some positive economic signs emerge in both the U.S. and China, and the euro zone crisis seems to have stabilised," said IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders