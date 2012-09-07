BRIEF-Boeing exec says widebody market is soft - Airshow
* Airshow - Boeing exec says widebody market is soft, there is not much demand for it Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Malaysia's AirAsia is putting the finishing touches to a deal to buy up to 100 Airbus passenger jets as it expands internationally, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The deal, potentially worth around $9 billion, is designed to fuel the growth of what is fast becoming a cluster of related airlines under AirAsia's founder Tony Fernandes, who placed a record order for Airbus jets last year.
If confirmed, the deal could will a setback to Canada's Bombardier which has tried to persuade Asia's largest budget carrier to choose its alternative new CSeries jet.
Talks are at the final stage but the Airbus deal will probably not be ready in time to be announced at next week's Berlin Airshow, the sources said, asking not to be identified.
* Airshow - Boeing exec says widebody market is soft, there is not much demand for it Further company coverage:
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.29 percent in january versus 2.25 percent in december - sec filing