* Finishing touches being placed on deal for up to 100 jets
* Deal unlikely to be announced at Berlin Airshow
* Deal seen ending flirtation with Canada's Bombardier
By Tim Hepher
NEW YORK, Sept 7 AirAsia is putting finishing
touches to a deal to buy up to 100 Airbus jets, ending a
flirtation with Canada's Bombardier and putting Asia's largest
budget carrier on course for regional expansion, sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The deal for A320-family jets, potentially worth about $9
billion, is designed to fuel the growth of what is fast becoming
a cluster of related airlines under Malaysian entrepreneur Tony
Fernandes, who placed a record order for 200 Airbuses last year.
Demand from Asian low-cost carriers is helping to drive
production at Europe's Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing to
record levels, shielding aerospace workers from recession.
Talks are at the final stage but the Airbus deal
will not formally be ready in time to be announced at next
week's Berlin Airshow, the sources said, asking not to be
identified.
AirAsia last year picked a revamped fuel-saving model of
A320 that will reach the market from 2015. Its development and
Boeing's response, an upgraded 737, have dramatically increased
competition in the $100 billion global jet market this year.
AirAsia says it still needs more of the existing
generation of A320 to support ambitious short-term plans, which
include expansion in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.
Negotiations between Airbus and AirAsia for billions of
dollars of new purchases, initially for 50 firm aircraft orders
and 50 options, were first reported by Reuters in May.
The deal ends speculation over talks between AirAsia and
Canada's Bombardier, whose chairman intervened
personally earlier this year to try to persuade Fernandes to
pick its CSeries jet, a new challenger to Airbus and Boeing.
Bombardier's bid to break the exclusive ties between Airbus
and one of its largest customers became public when a Reuters
journalist spotted the discussions at a Formula 1 racetrack on
the eve of July's Farnborough Airshow.
The sources said AirAsia would not opt for a densely packed
160-seat version of the plane being offered by Bombardier.
"AirAsia is so close to Airbus that I think it would
virtually give planes to AirAsia to block anything Bombardier
offered," said U.S. aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton.
AirAsia's latest move could also sharpen competition with
Indonesia's Lion Air, another big-spending low-cost carrier that
has emerged as one of Boeing's biggest customers.
AirAsia, with an operating fleet of 116 aircraft, has
ordered a total of 375 Airbus jets as part of dramatic plans for
expansion that now include the acquisition of Indonesia's
Batavia Air. It has said it will bring forward deliveries as
rising demand helps it offset high fuel costs.
"The region that AirAsia serves has a population of 600
million people - more than the U.S. or Europe - and the only way
to get around a lot of those areas is by air," Hamilton said.
Not all analysts are convinced by AirAsia's expansion. Some
local bankers say profits could be hampered by pressure from
potential losses at start-up units in Philippines and Japan. Its
shares have fallen 7 percent in the past 3 months.
AirAsia made a net operating profit of 130.94 million
ringgit ($42 million), excluding one-off items, in the second
quarter, down slightly from the same quarter last year.
Net profit was boosted by a one-off gain of 1.16 billion
ringgit following a share sale at its Thai unit.