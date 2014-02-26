UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 26 Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd , Asia's biggest budget airline by passenger traffic, saw its fourth-quarter profit drop 19 percent on higher expenses for fuel and aircraft maintenance.
Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31 fell to 245.4 million ringgit, while net profit for the full year stood at 364.1 million ringgit.
Malaysian Airline System (MAS) reported on Feb. 18 a net loss of 343.3 million ringgit on high costs and tough competition. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources