UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
MELBOURNE Jan 24 Australia's consumer watchdog has launched court action against AirAsia Bhd alleging the budget airline's advertising of its fares for some routes out of Australia was misleading.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday it was seeking penalties and legal costs.
AirAsia's website (www.airasia.com/au) failed to show fares that included all taxes, duties, fees and other mandatory charges for some routes out of Melbourne, Perth and the Gold Coast, the commission said.
"Businesses that choose to advertise a part of the price of a particular product or service must also prominently specify a single total price," the commission said.
The matter is listed in the federal court in Melbourne for a scheduling conference on March 2. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.