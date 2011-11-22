NKUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 Malaysia-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd's third quarter profit fell 53 percent to 152.3 million ringgit ($47.83 million) from 327.3 million ringgit a year ago.

Despite the year-on-year fall, the low cost carrier's performance exceeded a profit estimate of 144.8 million ringgit provided by an analyst tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AirAsia shares rose 0.3 percent to 3.67 ringgit on Tuesday ahead of the earnings announcement, in line with the broader market 's gain.

($1 = 3.1845 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong)