* Cites weak European economy, rising charges and fuel
* To focus resources on Australasia, Northeast Asia
* Low-cost cousin AirAsia will continue flying to India
By Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Malaysian long-haul
budget carrier AirAsia X announced plans to scrap unprofitable
routes to Europe and India as it prepares for a planned
flotation, citing weak demand and a row over European Union
emissions charges.
The decision to scale back will affect flights to Mumbai
from January, while services to New Delhi, London and Paris will
cease in March.
AirAsia X said customers who hold bookings after these dates
would be offered an alternative travel option at no additional
cost.
"AirAsia X will concentrate capacity in our core markets of
Australasia, China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea," the carrier said.
Writing on Twitter, Chief Executive Azran Osman-Rani blamed
the decision on a "weak European economy/reduced demand,
continued high fuel prices and high airport and government taxes
including 1 Jan 2012 carbon tax".
The airline is one of the first to cut routes after the
European Union imposed a system of trading carbon emissions on
airlines from the start of the year, drawing protests from China
and the United States and fueling talk of a carbon trade war.
But the airline has also acknowledged problems in making
money on those routes as the European economic crisis affects
consumer spending, while in India it complains of high airport
costs and a restrictive visa system hindering tourism.
India is meanwhile drawing up plans to allow foreign
airlines to invest in its hard-pressed airline sector, a
prospect which drove up shares in several airlines on Wednesday.
"We will refocus on core markets where we have sufficient
scale, more benign fees, and are profitable. Will announce new
routes soon," the executive said.
The changes end weeks of speculation over the future of the
routes and a debate over the viability of the low-cost airline
model, which transformed the choices available for short and
medium trips, on long distances served by big network carriers.
The decision is also the latest sign of steadily growing
pressure on airlines stemming from Europe's debt crisis.
French flag carrier Air France-KLM, which serves
Malaysia from its Amsterdam hub, was due to announce the first
step in a two-part restructuring plan later on Thursday, with
the prospect of savings pushing its shares up almost 6 percent.
AirAsia X was founded by Malaysian tycoon Tony Fernandes who
also runs AirAsia Bhd, one of the world's largest
short-haul low-cost carriers, which is run as a separate entity.
The long-haul unit is looking to boost profitability ahead
of its own share listing tentatively planned for this year.
Analysts expect the route changes to be positive for flag
carrier Malaysian Airline System (MAS), which buried
the hatchet and agreed a tie-up with rival AirAsia last year.
The withdrawal from London and Paris also means AirAsia X
will compete more directly with Singapore Airlines'
new long-haul subsidiary Scoot, which will kick off its maiden
flight to Sydney in the first half of 2012.
Fernandes said through his Twitter account that AirAsia
would continue to fly to India.
AirAsia X plans to fly to Jeddah and add more flights to
Korea, Japan, Australia and China, he said.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kevin Lim and
Helen Massy-Beresford)