By Siva Sithraputhran
| SEPANG, Malaysia June 13
SEPANG, Malaysia June 13 AirAsia Bhd
Group CEO Tony Fernandes is expected to move to a newly set up
regional centre in the Indonesian capital to oversee the
airline's expansion plans in Southeast Asia.
"It would be a good assumption that I'm going there,"
Fernandes, one of Malaysia's most successful businessmen, told
reporters at a news conference on Wednesday at the company
headquarters in Sepang, near Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
The official announcement of his move is expected on Monday
along with other key appointments to the regional office and a
new CEO for the airline's Malaysia operations to replace
Fernandes.
The regional office will not mean a lesser role for the
airline's headquarters, which will remain in Malaysia, Fernandes
said. "Nothing changes for the Malaysian operations."
His remarks end weeks of speculation that the airline's
headquarters would move from Sepang in the wake of a failed
share swap deal between AirAsia and national airline, Malaysian
Airline System Bhd.
The deal, aimed at helping both carriers compete against
rivals, fell through due to opposition from MAS's labour union.
Fernandes said locating the regional office away from the
airline's Malaysian operations will allow senior managers to
work in a neutral environment free of the day-to-day pressures
in the airline's headquarters.
The Jakarta office will allow the airline to tap the large
Indonesian market and raise AirAsia Indonesia's profile before
its listing on the Jakarta Stock Exchange by the end of the
year.
It will also help the airline lobby the secretariat of the
Association of South East Asian Nations, also based in the city,
for greater integration in the region, he said.
"I'm just trying to make more money. There is no hidden
agenda," Fernandes said.
Fernandes has overseen AirAsia's spectacular growth from two
planes to Asia's largest budget carrier over the past decade.
AirAsia last year placed a then record order with Airbus
dvanced A320 planes worth $18 billion. Fernandes told
Reuters last month AirAsia is studying a potential $4 billion
deal to buy another 50 Airbus A320s.
