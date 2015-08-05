JAKARTA Aug 5 Indonesia is extending the deadline for airlines to meet its "positive equity" rule to Sept. 30 after some carriers failed to meet it, transport minister Ignasius Jonan said on Wednesday.

The airlines that failed to meet the July 31 deadline included the local affiliate of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Bhd, Jonan told reporters.

Last month, the ministry said 13 airlines, including PT Indonesia AirAsia, had to shore up their balance sheets by July 31 or risk suspension.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said last week the company will recapitalise its Indonesian affiliate. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)