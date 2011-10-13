MUMBAI Oct 13 The longhaul low-cost Malaysian arm of AirAsia is planning an initial public offering of shares in 2012 and is in talks to sell a 10 percent to Khazanah before the IPO, a top official told Reuters.

AirAsia X Chief Executive Azran Osman-Rani said the stake sale to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah could happen by the end of 2011 once both sides reach an agreement on pricing.

Osman-Rani did not give details on the size of the proposed IPO or venue of the listing. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)