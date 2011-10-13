Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
MUMBAI Oct 13 The longhaul low-cost Malaysian arm of AirAsia is planning an initial public offering of shares in 2012 and is in talks to sell a 10 percent to Khazanah before the IPO, a top official told Reuters.
AirAsia X Chief Executive Azran Osman-Rani said the stake sale to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah could happen by the end of 2011 once both sides reach an agreement on pricing.
Osman-Rani did not give details on the size of the proposed IPO or venue of the listing. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.