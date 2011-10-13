* In talks to sell 10 percent stake to Khazanah by end-2011

* AirAsia X CEO says not decided size, venue of proposed listing

* Says India routes currently loss making; has lower loads (Adds quotes, details)

By Aniruddha Basu

MUMBAI, Oct 13 The long haul low-cost arm of Malaysia's AirAsia is planning an initial public offering of shares in 2012 and is in talks to sell a 10 percent stake to Khazanah Nasional before the IPO, a top official told Reuters.

Malaysia's AirAsia X Chief Executive Azran Osman-Rani on Thursday said the stake sale to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah could happen by the end of 2011 once both sides reach an agreement on pricing.

Osman-Rani did not give details on the size of the proposed IPO or venue of the listing.

In August, Malaysian Airline System (MAS) and rival AirAsia agreed to swap shares in a deal valued at $364 million, an exercise analysts say will eliminate overlaps and boost both companies' profit.

Under the deal, Khazanah Nasional, would take a 10 percent stake in AirAsia, the budget carrier which owns 16 percent in AirAsia X. .

"The next step is for Khazanah to also buy a stake in AirAsia X, and that's where we currently are," Osman-Rani said.

"If we come to an agreement on price and if my shareholders are acceptable to it, then they will become a shareholder in AirAsia X."

The firm had not yet appointed bankers for the proposed IPO. It has hired Morgan Stanley to advise them on the Khazanah investment, he said.

AirAsia, which placed a record-breaking order for 200 Airbus A320neo jets, owns 16 percent in AirAsia X, while billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group, holds 10 percent in the airline.

UNPROFITABLE INDIA ROUTES

AirAsia X flies to India's capital New Delhi and its financial capital Mumbai, but does not plan to enhance its India network as the Indian routes were loss making and there was no definite timeline when the routes could breakeven, Osman-Rani said.

He said demand was skewed towards India outbound flights, consisting mostly of Indians keen to visit south east Asia, but a similar buoyancy in inbound demand was lacking.

"We had a situation where we offered 5,000 free tickets to India from Kuala Lumpur, but only 3,800 were taken up. So we need to work better with the Indian travel industry to make Delhi and Mumbai more attractive destinations."

He said the lack of alternatives to high premium hotel rentals in the two major Indian cities was a major deterrent for foreign travellers.

AirAsia X has seen average load factors in the low seventies in India due to the imbalance in inbound and outbound flow, compared with over 80 percent in most of its other markets.

India currently accounts for about 10 percent of AirAsia X's total business. Neighbouring China contributes more than double that, Osman-Rani said.

"You need a balance to make it stable. Its not going to be sustainable to only have one way traffic. So that's something about which we have to keep engaging with the industry here and the government."

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)