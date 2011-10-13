* In talks to sell 10 percent stake to Khazanah by end-2011
* AirAsia X CEO says not decided size, venue of proposed
listing
* Says India routes currently loss making; has lower loads
(Adds quotes, details)
By Aniruddha Basu
MUMBAI, Oct 13 The long haul low-cost arm of
Malaysia's AirAsia is planning an initial public
offering of shares in 2012 and is in talks to sell a 10 percent
stake to Khazanah Nasional before the IPO, a top
official told Reuters.
Malaysia's AirAsia X Chief Executive Azran Osman-Rani on
Thursday said the stake sale to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund
Khazanah could happen by the end of 2011 once both sides reach
an agreement on pricing.
Osman-Rani did not give details on the size of the proposed
IPO or venue of the listing.
In August, Malaysian Airline System (MAS) and
rival AirAsia agreed to swap shares in a deal valued
at $364 million, an exercise analysts say will eliminate
overlaps and boost both companies' profit.
Under the deal, Khazanah Nasional, would take a 10 percent
stake in AirAsia, the budget carrier which owns 16 percent in
AirAsia X. .
"The next step is for Khazanah to also buy a stake in
AirAsia X, and that's where we currently are," Osman-Rani said.
"If we come to an agreement on price and if my shareholders
are acceptable to it, then they will become a shareholder in
AirAsia X."
The firm had not yet appointed bankers for the proposed
IPO. It has hired Morgan Stanley to advise them on the Khazanah
investment, he said.
AirAsia, which placed a record-breaking order for 200 Airbus
A320neo jets, owns 16 percent in AirAsia X, while
billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group, holds 10 percent in
the airline.
UNPROFITABLE INDIA ROUTES
AirAsia X flies to India's capital New Delhi and its
financial capital Mumbai, but does not plan to enhance its India
network as the Indian routes were loss making and there was no
definite timeline when the routes could breakeven, Osman-Rani
said.
He said demand was skewed towards India outbound flights,
consisting mostly of Indians keen to visit south east Asia, but
a similar buoyancy in inbound demand was lacking.
"We had a situation where we offered 5,000 free tickets to
India from Kuala Lumpur, but only 3,800 were taken up. So we
need to work better with the Indian travel industry to make
Delhi and Mumbai more attractive destinations."
He said the lack of alternatives to high premium hotel
rentals in the two major Indian cities was a major deterrent for
foreign travellers.
AirAsia X has seen average load factors in the low
seventies in India due to the imbalance in inbound and outbound
flow, compared with over 80 percent in most of its other
markets.
India currently accounts for about 10 percent of AirAsia X's
total business. Neighbouring China contributes more than double
that, Osman-Rani said.
"You need a balance to make it stable. Its not going to be
sustainable to only have one way traffic. So that's something
about which we have to keep engaging with the industry here and
the government."
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)