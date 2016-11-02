* Hopes to close sale early next year - executive
* AirAsia previously valued all of unit at $1 bln
* 'Strong appetite out there - executive
HONG KONG, Nov 2 AirAsia Bhd, Asia's
largest budget airline, has attracted interest in the sale of
its aircraft leasing unit and hopes to complete the transaction
early next year, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
In a recent presentation, AirAsia, co-founded by
entrepreneur Tony Fernandes, valued the wholly owned leasing arm
at 4.1 billion ringgit ($1 billion) and said it aimed to attract
an equity investor by year-end. The airline recently pegged the
leasing firm's portfolio at 55 jets.
"We are looking for an investor for between 75 and 100
percent ... depending on investor appetite. That process will
take I would say three-four months," Simon Perkins, finance
director of Asia Aviation Capital, the leasing unit of AirAsia,
told the Airline Economics conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
A successful deal would help AirAsia bolster finances and
cut debt built up after years of rapid growth.
Perkins said several potential buyers had signed
confidentiality agreements allowing detailed talks, including
some interested in the whole portfolio.
"There is quite a strong appetite out there, stronger than I
thought it would be," said Perkins. "Hopefully we will get to a
conclusion in the first quarter or second quarter of next year."
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)