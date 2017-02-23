BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 23 AirAsia Bhd posted a 16 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, dragged down by a lower aircraft operating lease income.
The budget carrier's 48 percent drop in operating lease income pulled net profit down to 465.3 million ringgit ($104.63 million) from 554.1 million ringgit in the same period a year earlier on revenue that slid by 10.6 percent to 1.94 billion ringgit ($436.25 million).
The average forecast from two analysts was for profit of 200.7 million ringgit, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The airline said it remains positive on prospects for the group this year. ($1 = 4.4470 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by David Goodman)
ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss government appears to have heeded a recommendation from the country's banking lobby for assurances that dozens of countries receiving bank data from Switzerland will use the information properly.
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage: