UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 Trading in shares of Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X will be suspended on Friday pending a "material announcement", the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange.
Shares of AirAsia X will be suspended from 0900 am local time (0100GMT), said the company.
The company is set to announce a rights issue of shares as early as Friday to try and close a growing cash-flow gap, and could announce the departure of two key executives, Reuters reported on Wednesday. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.