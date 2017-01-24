KUALA LUMPUR Jan 24 Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd
on Tuesday said it has become Asia's first low-cost
carrier to receive approval to operate scheduled passenger
flights to any destination within the United States.
The long-haul airline in a statement said it gained approval
from the United States' Federal Aviation Authority and that it
was considering flights to several U.S. states including Hawaii.
"Our expansion up until now has concentrated on Asia,
Australasia and the Middle East, and we are excited about our
first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia
Pacific," Group Chief Executive Officer Kamarudin Meranun said
in the statement.
The announcement comes a day after Emirates Airline
, the world's largest long-haul carrier, said it would
add a U.S. route. A U.S. airline lobby group said that move
amounted to unfair competition because Gulf carriers received
government subsidies. Gulf carriers deny receiving subsidies.
