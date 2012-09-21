KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 AirAsiaX, the long-haul arm of budget carrier AirAsia, plans to list on the Kuala Lumpur stock market in December or January in an IPO expected to raise about $250 million, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The company has hired Malaysia's CIMB and Maybank as well as Credit Suisse and Barclays to manage the deal, the source added.