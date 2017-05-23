BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR May 23 Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X on Tuesday reported a 94.2 percent dive in its quarterly profit, hit by a weaker ringgit and higher fuel costs.
For the first quarter ended March, net profit came in at 10.3 million ringgit ($2.40 million), from 179.5 million ringgit a year ago. Revenue rose 22 percent to 1.2 billion ringgit.
Some analysts had said that AirAsia X's headline earnings for the first quarter may underperform largely due to a 122 million ringgit forex gain recorded year ago.
($1 = 4.2920 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.