FRANKFURT Dec 6 Air Berlin will announce this week that Gulf carrier Etihad is buying a stake in Germany's second-biggest carrier, Manager Magazin reported on its website, citing industry sources.

The magazine said Etihad plans to take a minority stake in Air Berlin via a capital increase.

It said Air Berlin's board would hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

"There will be a normal board meeting that has been planned for months, at which the company's results will be discussed," said an Air Berlin spokesman who declined further comment.

Shares of Air Berlin rose as much as 5.7 percent and were up 3.7 percent at 2.58 euros by 1408 GMT.

German media reported two weeks ago that Air Berlin, Germany's No.2 after Lufthansa, was looking for a partner and was in talks with both Abu Dhabi-based Etihad and China's HNA Group, owner of Hainan Airlines.

Air Berlin has had a rocky ride so far this year, with founder and Chief Executive Joachim Hunold stepping down in August after failing to deliver profit for several years.

The company already has several major shareholders. Turkey's ESAS Holding, owned by the Sabanci family, has a 16.5 percent stake and TUI Travel Plc holds 6.9 percent, according to Air Berlin's website. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)