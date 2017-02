BERLIN Dec 19 Etihad Airways, which is raising its stake in German peer Air Berlin to almost 30 percent from just below 3 percent, will continue to look at investment opportunities in other companies, its chief executive said on Monday.

Etihad CEO James Hogan also said that Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier, which is not part of any airline alliance, had not been asked to join an alliance as part of the Air Berlin deal. (Reporting by Brian Rohan; Writing by Ludwig Burger)