FRANKFURT Dec 19 Etihad Airways is
raising its stake in Air Berlin to 29.21 percent from
2.99 percent, as part of plans for strategic cooperation, Air
Berlin said on Monday.
The move comes shortly after Etihad said a report it planned
to raise its stake in Air Berlin was "inaccurate".
The cooperation includes a codeshare agreement. Air Berlin
estimates the effects of the anticipated synergies to amount to
about 35 million euros ($45.7 million)to 40 million euros in
2012, it said.
Air Berlin said it still plans to join the Oneworld alliance
of airlines by European spring 2012.
Etihad will buy some of 31,574,312 new Air Berlin shares
issued under exclusion of the pre-emptive rights of Air Berlins
existing shareholders.
Etihad has further undertaken to arrange for a debt
financing in favour of the Air Berlin-Group in a total amount of
up to $255 million with a term until Dec. 31, 2016.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)