FRANKFURT Aug 5 Air Berlin (AB1.DE) said it transported 3.81 million passenger in July, 2.9 percent more than a year earlier.

At the same time, Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Friday it filled a higher proportion of available seats on its planes, widening its load factor by 3.3 percentage points to 84.5 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)