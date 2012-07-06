Pfeiffer tells shareholders to spurn Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
FRANKFURT, July 6 Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 5.0 percent in June.
Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa carried 3.3 million passengers in June, it said on Friday.
Its load factor - how full its planes were - dropped by 1.0 percentage point to 79.03 percent, while the number of seats it offered fell 3.8 percent.
Air Berlin has been trying to shrink itself back to profitability by cutting routes, seats and delaying plane orders. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.