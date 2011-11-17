* Q3 operating profit down 44 pct to 96.8 mln eur

* Will not achieve goal of returning to profit in 2011

* CEO says 2012 difficult to predict

* Shares fall 3.4 percent (Adds quotes, shares)

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 Germany's Air Berlin said on Thursday it was difficult to predict whether it would reach its target of breaking even next year given the worsening global outlook.

Germany's second largest airline behind Lufthansa, which ruled out returning to operating profit this year, had previously said it hoped to reach the break-even point in 2012. It last made a full-year profit in 2007.

"We have targets, yes, but given the economic environment, we can't know what will happen. There's a big question mark over everything," Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told reporters on Thursday, after it published its third-quarter report.

Air Berlin had already pre-released third quarter results at the end of October, showing a 44 percent drop in operating profit to 96.8 million euros ($130.97 million), hurt by an air travel tax in Germany and high fuel prices. The airline made a 9.3 million euro operating loss in 2010.

Air Berlin is currently trying to shrink its way back to profitability after growing rapidly over the last few years, racking up debt as it ordered dozens of planes.

It is therefore cutting seats, unprofitable routes and has postponed plane orders in a bid to reduce operating costs.

European rivals Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have also warned on profit in recent months and scaled back capacity for the winter as bookings falter.

Air Berlin said on Thursday it would refrain from significantly expanding capacity again until the end of 2013 and that its fleet would now likely comprise 162 planes at the end of 2014, compared with a previous target of 190.

Shares in the company were down 3.4 percent at 2.56 euros at 1039 GMT, as investors worried about the group's high debt-to-equity ratio.

Equity made up 14 percent of its balance sheet at the end of September 2011, compared with 21 percent one year ago.

Management told analysts Air Berlin was working on "big measures" to reduce the group's debt, which stood at 644 million euros at the end of the third-quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Ulf Huettmeyer said the equity ratio would likely remain at around 14-15 percent at the end of 2011 and that net debt should come down by the first quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)