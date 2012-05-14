FRANKFURT May 14 Air Berlin's first-quarter net loss narrowed to 102.9 million euros from 120.6 million euros in the year-earlier period, beating analyst estimates.

Analysts forecast a first-quarter net loss of 122 million euros ($157.9 million), a Reuters survey of banks and brokerages showed.

Germany's second-largest airline released key figures ahead of official results, which are due to be published on May 15. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)