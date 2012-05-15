FRANKFURT May 15 Germany's Air Berlin said earnings would continue to develop positively in 2012 after it reported a smaller than expected loss for the first quarter thanks to a tax gain and cost cuts.

"Although it's too early to celebrate, we can clearly see our Shape & Size programme beginning to produce results," Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn said in a statement on Tuesday.

Air Berlin, which has not posted an annual operating profit since 2007, is trying to shrink its way back to profitability by cutting seats, unprofitable routes and postponing plane orders.

The group, Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa , had on Monday reported key figures for the first quarter showing a net loss of 103 million euros ($132.2 million).

Air Berlin, whose largest shareholder is Gulf carrier Etihad, also said the delay to the opening of Berlin's new airport would not affect its results. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)