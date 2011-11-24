Goodyear's sales fall 7.9 percent
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 7.9 percent decline in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas, its biggest market.
FRANKFURT Nov 24 Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline behind Lufthansa is looking for a partner, with its new chief executive holding talks with several potential interested parties, a German daily said on Thursday, citing sources.
United Arab Emirates' Etihad Airways and China's HNA Group were among those Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn has approached for discussions, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in a prerelease of its Friday edition.
A sale of a substantial stake in Air Berlin cannot be ruled out, it added.
Air Berlin declined to comment.
Air Berlin had already pre-released third quarter results at the end of October, showing a 44 percent drop in operating profit to 96.8 million euros ($130.97 million), hurt by an air travel tax in Germany and high fuel prices. The airline made a 9.3 million euro operating loss in 2010. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 7.9 percent decline in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas, its biggest market.
NAIROBI, Feb 8 Kenyan investigators arrested the former chief executive of the electoral commission and two others in dawn raids on Wednesday, the latest twist of a scandal that has already led to Britain's first conviction of a company for foreign bribery.
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)