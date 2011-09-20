Sept 20 German low-cost carrier Air Berlin (AB1.DE) said it plans to reduce its current fleet to 152 aircraft from 170 aiming to improve its operating profit by 200 million euros ($274 million).

"In light of the actual, volatile, economic development, a statement with respect to the further performance of the 2011 year is currently difficult to make," Air Berlin said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The carrier said in August that it was suffering from a German air travel tax and high fuel costs which it was unable to pass on to customers.

It also said at the time that it would focus on profitable routes by cutting more than 1 million seats from capacity, though it does not expect any positive impact on earnings before next year, when it aims to break even.

Air Berlin PLC said on Tuesday that it will publish detailed information on the earnings improvement program on Sept 21.

In August, Air Berlin founder and chief executive Joachim Hunold quit after the carrier posted a quarterly loss. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting By Nicola Leske in Frankfurt; editing by Carol Bishopric)