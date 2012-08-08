* Q2 net loss 66.2 mln euros vs yr-earlier loss 43.9 mln

* Q2 revenues up 1.7 pct at 1.14 bln euros

* Equity shrinks by two-thirds, net debt grows

* Etihad made 162.9 mln eur loan available on June 30 (Adds further details)

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said on Wednesday that its second-quarter loss widened due to soaring fuel costs, the euro's weakening against the U.S. dollar and a German air travel tax.

In the three months through June, Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa posted a net loss of 66.2 million euros ($81.8 million), compared with a year-earlier loss of 43.9 million.

Air Berlin, which has not posted an annual operating profit since 2007, is trying to shrink its way back to profitability after growing rapidly and racking up debt.

It is therefore cutting both seats as well as unprofitable routes and has postponed plane orders in a bid to reduce operating costs by about 200 million euros this year.

Second-quarter revenue rose 1.7 percent to 1.14 billion euros as Air Berlin raised ticket prices.

But the carrier's equity plummeted by about two-thirds to 101.3 million euros by the end of June, while its net debt grew by 32 percent to 811.9 million euros.

Air Berlin said the equity reduction was partly due to seasonal effects and valuation of hedging instruments, saying the figure had improved by 60 million euros by the end of July.

To further bolster its liquidity, Air Berlin also got a 162.9 million euro loan from Etihad on June 30.

Under the initial agreement struck when Etihad bought almost a third of Air Berlin in December, the Abu Dhabi-based airline agreed to grant Air Berlin up to $255 million. Air Berlin said in May it had drawn in the first quarter close to 90 million euros under the credit facility agreed with Etihad.

A spokesman for Air Berlin declined to provide details on the loan facility received on June 30 before the carrier publishes full quarterly results and holds a conference call on Aug. 15.

($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)