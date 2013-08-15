* Says competition in Germany has become more severe

* Will implement more measures beyond 'Turbine' programme

* CEO does not rule out capital hike

* Q2 EBIT loss narrows to 8.1 mln euros from 29.4 mln

* Shares drop 4.6 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comments)

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 Air Berlin warned it would be harder to meet its target of breaking even this year and raised the prospect that Germany's second-biggest airline may have to sell new shares.

The airline posted an 8.1 million euro ($10.8 million) loss before earnings and tax (EBIT) for the second quarter on Thursday and said competition in Germany and a weak economy in Europe was making its operating break-even target more difficult to reach.

Air Berlin's finances have been deteriorating for several years as it struggled to halt losses following a period of aggressive growth.

Lufthansa, the country's biggest airline, has expanded its budget unit Germanwings this year, chasing the same higher-paying business customers as Air Berlin while other low-cost carriers have been increasing routes to Europe's biggest economy.

Air Berlin's second-quarter EBIT loss narrowed from 29.4 million euros a year ago, beating analysts' forecasts, thanks to its cost-cutting programme "Turbine" which entails cutting about 10 percent of its workforce and scaling back its fleet.

However, its balance sheet weakened. Shareholders equity, a measure of financial health, was minus 116 million euros, or minus 5 percent of total assets as of end-June compared with minus 2 percent three months earlier.

Asked whether a capital increase was needed, Chief Executive Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said: "We are not ruling out capital measures."

Metzler Equities analyst Juergen Pieper said: "A minus 116 (million) puts them in a stressful position. A capital increase looks almost necessary."

Air Berlin shares were down 4.7 percent at 2.05 euros at 1326 GMT.

Prock-Schauer said equity could still become positive by the end of this year because the company's earnings were expected to improve in the third and fourth quarters, as a result of cost cuts.

The airline said on Thursday it would take more steps to cut costs beyond the Turbine programme, without elaborating.

Prock-Schauer also said the airline was in talks to sell some of its aircraft which would help lower debt and bolster its balance sheet.

Net debt was 706.5 million euros at the end of June down 8 percent from the end of 2012.

He reiterated the company's equity target of 15-20 percent in the medium term.

Air Berlin posted its first annual operating profit since 2007 last year, but only thanks to the sale of its "topbonus" frequent flyer programme to Gulf carrier Etihad, its biggest shareholder with a stake of almost 30 percent. Stripped of this gain, it would have had another loss.

($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Erica Billingham)