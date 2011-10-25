* Q3 EBIT drops to 97 mln euros from 172 mln euros
* Q3 sales up 11 pct to 1.4 bln euros
* Says to publish full Q3 results on Nov. 17 as planned
Oct 26 Profits of Air Berlin (AB1.DE),
Germany's second-largest carrier after Lufthansa, continue to
suffer from a German air travel tax and high fuel prices and
dropped 44 percent drop in the third quarter.
Earnings before interest and taxes fell to 97 million euros
in the three months through September from to 172 million euros
in the same period a year earlier, as operating expenses rose
17 percent, the airline said on Tuesday. The company will
publish full quarterly earnings on Nov. 17.
Air Berlin, which has not made a profit since 2007, is in
the process of cutting more than 1 million seats from capacity
to break even next year.
It also plans to cut its fleet by a net 18 aircraft to 152
planes by passing on planes on to Asian rivals in order to
improve operating profit by 200 million euros and is
considering halting activities at some smaller regional
airports, following its decision to withdraw from Erfurt in
eastern Germany.
The whole industry is struggling with a weak global economy
as well as high fuel prices and the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) forecasts a 29 percent fall in 2012
industry-wide profits.
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)