* Q3 EBIT drops to 97 mln euros from 172 mln euros

* Q3 sales up 11 pct to 1.4 bln euros

* Says to publish full Q3 results on Nov. 17 as planned (Adds background, details)

Oct 26 Profits of Air Berlin (AB1.DE), Germany's second-largest carrier after Lufthansa, continue to suffer from a German air travel tax and high fuel prices and dropped 44 percent drop in the third quarter.

Earnings before interest and taxes fell to 97 million euros in the three months through September from to 172 million euros in the same period a year earlier, as operating expenses rose 17 percent, the airline said on Tuesday. The company will publish full quarterly earnings on Nov. 17.

Air Berlin, which has not made a profit since 2007, is in the process of cutting more than 1 million seats from capacity to break even next year.

It also plans to cut its fleet by a net 18 aircraft to 152 planes by passing on planes on to Asian rivals in order to improve operating profit by 200 million euros and is considering halting activities at some smaller regional airports, following its decision to withdraw from Erfurt in eastern Germany. [ID:nL5E7KK4GE]

The whole industry is struggling with a weak global economy as well as high fuel prices and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts a 29 percent fall in 2012 industry-wide profits. [ID:nL3E7KJ075] (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)