Feb 21 German carrier Air Berlin said on Thursday it swung to a 2012 net profit of 6.8 million euros ($9 million) from a 420.4 million euro loss in the previous year.

Germany's second-largest airline said it gained 184.4 million euros from the sale of its 70 percent stake in the frequent flyer program 'topbonus' to Gulf carrier Etihad.

This resulted in 2012 earnings before interest and taxes(EBIT) of 70.2 million euros, compared with a 247 million euro operating loss in 2011.

Air Berlin said it will publish detailed results on March 20. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)