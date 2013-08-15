FRANKFURT Aug 15 German airline Air Berlin
said it signed a letter of intent to sell 11 new and
used aircraft to Minsheng Commercial Aviation Limited.
The deal covers the sale and lease-back of five used Airbus
A320 family aircraft owned by Air Berlin as well as deliveries
of new Airbus A320 family aircraft and a new Boeing 737-800
aircraft in 2014, Air Berlin said on Thursday.
In addition, Minsheng - a unit of Chinese leasing company
Minsheng Financial Leasing - will have the option to buy four
Boeing 737s from Air Berlin and place them into the Chinese
market, it said.